AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) CEO Sells $2,759,275.00 in Stock

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total value of $2,759,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 625,294 shares in the company, valued at $93,262,600.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
AbbVie Price Performance
AbbVie stock traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $149.38. 5,755,067 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,018,907. The company’s fifty day moving average is $138.01 and its 200-day moving average is $147.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.96. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.96 and a 52 week high of $168.11. The firm has a market cap of $263.55 billion, a PE ratio of 30.64, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.57.
AbbVie Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 121.81%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On AbbVie
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ABBV. William Blair began coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded AbbVie from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. HSBC assumed coverage on AbbVie in a report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $167.00 price target for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.07.
Read Our Latest Research Report on AbbVie
About AbbVie
AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than AbbVie
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- 5 Best Office REITs to Buy Now
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Camping World Slashes its Dividend but Should You Cut the Stock?
- What is Put Option Volume?
- SoFi Downgraded: Here’s How To Still Make Money
Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.