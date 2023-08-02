AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) CEO Sells $2,759,275.00 in Stock

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total value of $2,759,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 625,294 shares in the company, valued at $93,262,600.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

AbbVie stock traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $149.38. 5,755,067 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,018,907. The company’s fifty day moving average is $138.01 and its 200-day moving average is $147.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.96. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.96 and a 52 week high of $168.11. The firm has a market cap of $263.55 billion, a PE ratio of 30.64, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 121.81%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goepper Burkhardt LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Goepper Burkhardt LLC now owns 3,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.9% during the first quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 7,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. raised its position in AbbVie by 1.2% during the first quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 18,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,989,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Sax Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 68.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ABBV. William Blair began coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded AbbVie from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. HSBC assumed coverage on AbbVie in a report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $167.00 price target for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.07.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

