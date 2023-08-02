AAF Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID)

AAF Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID – Free Report) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,619 shares during the quarter. Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of AAF Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. AAF Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $2,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PID. TFG Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 71,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $277,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $549,739,000,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 1,827.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.19% of the company’s stock.

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ PID traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.19. The stock had a trading volume of 147,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,634. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 0.94. Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1-year low of $14.65 and a 1-year high of $18.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.96.

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Dividend Announcement

About Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were issued a $0.1629 dividend. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th.

The Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (PID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of foreign securities with high dividend growth. PID was launched on Sep 15, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

