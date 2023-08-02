AAF Wealth Management LLC Has $11.86 Million Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

AAF Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,218 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 7.7% of AAF Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. AAF Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $11,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 392.1% during the 1st quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 795.8% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 90.9% in the 4th quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $227.15. 640,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 643,503. The firm has a market cap of $56.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $182.88 and a 52 week high of $229.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $217.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $213.48.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

