A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) Short Interest Up 13.8% in July

A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,550,000 shares, a growth of 13.8% from the June 30th total of 2,240,000 shares. Approximately 3.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 688,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.

A10 Networks Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ATEN traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.83. 480,403 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 638,736. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.37 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.76. A10 Networks has a twelve month low of $12.61 and a twelve month high of $19.79.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.09. The company had revenue of $57.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.34 million. A10 Networks had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 23.20%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that A10 Networks will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A10 Networks Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at A10 Networks

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. A10 Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.00%.

In other news, General Counsel Robert Scott Weber sold 1,860 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.48, for a total transaction of $28,792.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 19,132 shares of the company's stock, valued at $296,163.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brian Becker sold 12,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total transaction of $176,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,380 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $839,039.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,763 shares of company stock worth $1,057,846 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.81% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of A10 Networks

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in A10 Networks in the third quarter valued at approximately $14,001,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in A10 Networks by 10.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,378,230 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $150,989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,459 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in A10 Networks by 70.4% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,327,889 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,713,000 after acquiring an additional 961,915 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in A10 Networks by 626.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 864,927 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,437,000 after acquiring an additional 745,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in A10 Networks by 33.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,332,621 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,543,000 after acquiring an additional 582,392 shares during the last quarter. 85.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ATEN shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of A10 Networks in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of A10 Networks in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

A10 Networks Company Profile

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the Americas, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and EMEA countries. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and microservices; and Thunder Carrier Grade Networking product, which offers standards-compliant address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

