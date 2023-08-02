A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) EVP Sells $32,154.04 in Stock

A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Get Free Report) EVP Matthew P. Bruening sold 2,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total value of $32,154.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,664,571. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

A10 Networks Price Performance

A10 Networks stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.55. 420,762 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 637,243. A10 Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.61 and a 1 year high of $19.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.92 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.76.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.09. A10 Networks had a return on equity of 23.20% and a net margin of 16.74%. The firm had revenue of $57.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.34 million. Research analysts forecast that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A10 Networks Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of A10 Networks

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. A10 Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in A10 Networks by 113.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,189 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in A10 Networks by 59.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,527 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in A10 Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of A10 Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 97.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,984 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares during the period. 85.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ATEN shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on A10 Networks in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on A10 Networks in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A10 Networks Company Profile

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the Americas, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and EMEA countries. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and microservices; and Thunder Carrier Grade Networking product, which offers standards-compliant address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

Further Reading

