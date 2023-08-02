9,847 Shares in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Acquired by MQS Management LLC

MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,847 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,000. D.R. Horton accounts for approximately 0.6% of MQS Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 208.9% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 9,903,292 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $882,779,000 after purchasing an additional 6,697,209 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in D.R. Horton by 101,707.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,368,566 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $389,414,000 after acquiring an additional 4,364,275 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter valued at $247,001,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in D.R. Horton by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,771,705 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $355,538,000 after acquiring an additional 694,155 shares during the period. Finally, Smead Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in D.R. Horton by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,878,596 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $256,598,000 after acquiring an additional 420,319 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE:DHI traded down $2.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $125.75. 1,120,447 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,006,520. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 6.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.01 and a 52 week high of $132.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $119.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.36.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The construction company reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $1.08. The company had revenue of $9.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.27 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 23.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DHI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $125.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Friday, July 21st. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Citigroup increased their target price on D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on D.R. Horton from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at D.R. Horton

In other news, COO Paul J. Romanowski sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.16, for a total value of $4,486,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 84,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,451,498.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other D.R. Horton news, COO Paul J. Romanowski sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.16, for a total transaction of $4,486,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 84,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,451,498.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Bill W. Wheat sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total transaction of $3,769,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 219,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,813,938.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

