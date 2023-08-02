91,568 Shares in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) Purchased by Wayfinding Financial LLC

Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 91,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $10,036,000. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 7.6% of Wayfinding Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LQD. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 67.1% in the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds LLC. increased its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds LLC. now owns 4,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 34,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,747,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. 91.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LQD traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $106.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,482,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,535,641. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $98.41 and a one year high of $114.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.09.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

