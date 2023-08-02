8,597 Shares in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) Acquired by MQS Management LLC

MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 8,597 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $868,000. Garmin makes up about 0.6% of MQS Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Garmin by 84.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 288 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Garmin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Garmin in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Garmin by 107.1% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 352 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Garmin by 754.2% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 410 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 15,653 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total transaction of $1,650,921.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,514,721.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 19.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on GRMN shares. KeyCorp started coverage on Garmin in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Garmin in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Garmin in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Garmin from $101.00 to $106.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.80.

Garmin Stock Performance

GRMN stock traded up $1.98 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $108.33. 937,507 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 865,475. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $105.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.17. The stock has a market cap of $20.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.92. Garmin Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $76.37 and a fifty-two week high of $108.48.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 19.94%. Garmin’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

Garmin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.40%.

Garmin Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; fitness and cycling accessories.

Further Reading

