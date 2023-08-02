8,203 Shares in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Purchased by Summit Global Investments

Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,139,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 120.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the first quarter valued at about $693,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 3.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 162,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,356,000 after purchasing an additional 4,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 58.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 24,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,863,000 after purchasing an additional 9,145 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Charles J. Carter sold 9,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.64, for a total transaction of $1,386,115.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,878,968.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Charles J. Carter sold 9,263 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.64, for a total value of $1,386,115.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,878,968.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas A. Hassfurther sold 27,027 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.80, for a total transaction of $4,021,617.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 198,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,480,404.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 51,290 shares of company stock valued at $7,700,333. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Packaging Co. of America Stock Performance

PKG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $145.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $137.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Packaging Co. of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.50.

Shares of PKG stock opened at $152.69 on Wednesday. Packaging Co. of America has a one year low of $110.56 and a one year high of $155.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 3.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $133.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.90.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.38. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 23.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.23 earnings per share. Packaging Co. of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

About Packaging Co. of America

(Free Report)

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

Featured Articles

