5N Plus (TSE:VNP) Price Target Raised to C$4.75

5N Plus (TSE:VNP – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by analysts at National Bankshares from C$4.25 to C$4.75 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 27.01% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, Cormark decreased their target price on 5N Plus from C$5.50 to C$4.75 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$4.67.
5N Plus (TSE:VNP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.03. 5N Plus had a negative return on equity of 12.81% and a negative net margin of 6.19%. The business had revenue of C$74.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$77.26 million. Equities analysts forecast that 5N Plus will post 0.1585145 earnings per share for the current year.
5N Plus Inc produces and sells specialty metals and chemicals in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Specialty Semiconductors and Performance Material segments. The company offers semiconductor compounds, semiconductor wafers, metals, epitaxial semiconductor substrates, and solar cells.
