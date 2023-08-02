5N Plus (OTCMKTS:FPLSF) Price Target Raised to C$4.75 at National Bank Financial

5N Plus (OTCMKTS:FPLSF – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$4.25 to C$4.75 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
FPLSF traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,992. The company has a market cap of $239.73 million, a P/E ratio of -15.94 and a beta of 1.69. 5N Plus has a 1 year low of $1.10 and a 1 year high of $2.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.53 and a 200 day moving average of $2.43.
5N Plus (OTCMKTS:FPLSF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $59.08 million during the quarter. 5N Plus had a positive return on equity of 2.62% and a negative net margin of 6.19%.
5N Plus Inc produces and sells specialty metals and chemicals in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Specialty Semiconductors and Performance Material segments. The company offers semiconductor compounds, semiconductor wafers, metals, epitaxial semiconductor substrates, and solar cells.
