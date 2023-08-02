41,803 Shares in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) Purchased by MQS Management LLC

MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 41,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VALE. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Vale by 93.2% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 31,188,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $529,272,000 after buying an additional 15,047,063 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in Vale in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,347,000. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC purchased a new position in Vale in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,778,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. lifted its holdings in Vale by 24,177.5% in the 4th quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 3,138,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,254,000 after purchasing an additional 3,125,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Vale by 79.4% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 6,241,851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $105,924,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762,614 shares in the last quarter. 18.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on VALE shares. Citigroup lowered shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $20.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Vale in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Vale from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Vale from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.64.

Vale Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSE:VALE traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.91. The stock had a trading volume of 13,091,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,633,346. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Vale S.A. has a 1-year low of $11.72 and a 1-year high of $19.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.20. The company has a market cap of $62.36 billion, a PE ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 0.86.

Vale Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.4056 per share. This is a boost from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.35. This represents a dividend yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. Vale’s dividend payout ratio is 28.63%.

Vale Profile

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

