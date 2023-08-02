41,227 Shares in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) Acquired by Summit Global Investments

Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 41,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,583,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HE. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 17.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 2,388 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the first quarter valued at about $465,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 3.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the first quarter valued at about $757,000. 53.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Stock Performance

NYSE:HE opened at $38.15 on Wednesday. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.18 and a 1-year high of $44.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.71. The firm has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Dividend Announcement

Hawaiian Electric Industries ( NYSE:HE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.06). Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The company had revenue of $928.24 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Company Profile

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility, banking, and non-regulated renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses in the state of Hawaii. It operates through three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

