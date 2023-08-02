40,244 Shares in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Acquired by Colonial River Wealth Management LLC

Colonial River Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 40,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,926,000. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Colonial River Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the first quarter worth about $19,818,180,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000.

Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.55. 203,117 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 665,562. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.91. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12 month low of $46.62 and a 12 month high of $48.64.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 24th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 21st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

