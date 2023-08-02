3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by Retirement Income Solutions Inc

Retirement Income Solutions Inc lessened its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,105 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Retirement Income Solutions Inc’s holdings in 3M were worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in 3M by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 774 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in 3M by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 678 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in 3M by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 836 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in 3M by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,941 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in 3M by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 35,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,763,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 64.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at 3M

In related news, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 9,432 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total value of $936,314.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,079,011.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Bank of America upgraded shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of 3M from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of 3M in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of 3M from $100.00 to $111.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.83.

3M Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of MMM traded down $1.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $109.34. 1,972,164 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,640,322. 3M has a 52 week low of $92.38 and a 52 week high of $152.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.54. The company has a market cap of $60.35 billion, a PE ratio of -38.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.96.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.44. 3M had a positive return on equity of 38.99% and a negative net margin of 4.43%. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3M Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently -211.27%.

About 3M

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Further Reading

