3D Systems (DDD) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 9th. Analysts expect 3D Systems to post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. 3D Systems has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17). The business had revenue of $121.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.38 million. 3D Systems had a negative net margin of 23.82% and a negative return on equity of 11.82%. On average, analysts expect 3D Systems to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

3D Systems Stock Down 3.1 %

NYSE DDD traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $8.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,302,296. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.71. 3D Systems has a 52 week low of $7.02 and a 52 week high of $13.52. The company has a quick ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 5.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Insider Buying and Selling at 3D Systems

Institutional Trading of 3D Systems

In other 3D Systems news, Director Malissia Clinton sold 8,685 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.58, for a total transaction of $74,517.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 62,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,695.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of 3D Systems by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,474 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in 3D Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in 3D Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in 3D Systems by 85.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,474 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 4,813 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in 3D Systems by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,246 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of 3D Systems in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

About 3D Systems

3D Systems Corporation provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers 3D printers technologies, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, color jet printing, polymer extrusion, and extrusion and SLA based bioprinting that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts.

See Also

