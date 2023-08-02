33,556 Shares in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT) Bought by Paragon Advisors LLC

Paragon Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 33,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,477,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 67.3% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 170,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,573,000 after purchasing an additional 68,500 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 12,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. increased its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 383.0% during the first quarter. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. now owns 384,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,069,000 after purchasing an additional 304,731 shares during the last quarter. TTP Investments Inc. increased its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. TTP Investments Inc. now owns 530,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,168,000 after purchasing an additional 26,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $842,000.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MOAT traded down $0.49 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.79. 910,145 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.81 and its 200-day moving average is $73.93.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

