32,520 Shares in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST) Purchased by Starfox Financial Services LLC

Starfox Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 32,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,651,000. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF makes up about 1.7% of Starfox Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kooman & Associates acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,945,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 74,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,741,000 after purchasing an additional 9,023 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 109.8% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,303,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 1,667 shares during the period.
Shares of JMST stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.49. 166,955 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.62.
The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.
