32,520 Shares in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST) Purchased by Starfox Financial Services LLC

Starfox Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 32,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,651,000. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF makes up about 1.7% of Starfox Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kooman & Associates acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,945,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 74,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,741,000 after purchasing an additional 9,023 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 109.8% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,303,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 1,667 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JMST stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.49. 166,955 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.62.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Dividend Announcement

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.1351 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd.

(Free Report)

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JMST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.