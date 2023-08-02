3,156 Shares in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Purchased by Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 103.2% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $31,421,040,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 818.9% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of IEF stock traded down $0.80 on Tuesday, reaching $94.94. The company had a trading volume of 7,712,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,239,240. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $92.48 and a one year high of $105.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $96.63 and its 200 day moving average is $98.26.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.2415 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

