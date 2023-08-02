300,980 Shares in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV) Bought by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 300,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,503,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned 0.67% of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Merriman Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,266,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,227,000 after acquiring an additional 417,725 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $139,021,000. JMG Financial Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 14.3% in the first quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 4,269,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,438,000 after acquiring an additional 532,867 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,575,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,284,000 after acquiring an additional 32,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,730,000.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFSV traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.21. 42,256 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 394,927. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.05. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $21.56 and a one year high of $28.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.63 and a 200 day moving average of $25.52.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

