2,800 Shares in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Purchased by Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,800 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter worth about $12,055,230,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 112.5% in the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 170.8% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 417 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 186.7% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 430 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. 68.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.35, for a total transaction of $2,983,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 251,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,054,239.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 25,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.35, for a total transaction of $2,983,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 251,816 shares in the company, valued at $30,054,239.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 15,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.77, for a total transaction of $1,781,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,613,481.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 281,174 shares of company stock worth $33,315,803 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $117.60 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $116.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.81. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.57 and a 52-week high of $132.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $189.38 billion, a PE ratio of 511.30, a PEG ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 1.83.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMD. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $98.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $77.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.88.

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.