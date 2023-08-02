27,456 Shares in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) Acquired by Carson Advisory Inc.

Carson Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 27,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $646,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in SL Green Realty in the fourth quarter worth approximately $700,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 24,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 8,552 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 154.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,644 shares during the period. Congress Park Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 13.5% during the first quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 9,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 30.2% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 86,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,030,000 after buying an additional 20,037 shares during the period. 85.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SL Green Realty Stock Performance

SLG traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $36.68. 2,030,298 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,711,781. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.06 and a 200-day moving average of $29.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of -5.12, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.59. SL Green Realty Corp. has a 12-month low of $19.06 and a 12-month high of $51.69.

SL Green Realty Cuts Dividend

SL Green Realty ( NYSE:SLG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($5.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($6.96). The firm had revenue of $221.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.80 million. SL Green Realty had a negative return on equity of 9.66% and a negative net margin of 50.10%. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.2708 per share. This represents a $3.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -45.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on SLG. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on SL Green Realty from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Piper Sandler upgraded SL Green Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on SL Green Realty from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of SL Green Realty in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on SL Green Realty from $84.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SL Green Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.14.

Insider Transactions at SL Green Realty

In other news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total transaction of $107,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,662 shares in the company, valued at $250,383.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

SL Green Realty Profile

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

