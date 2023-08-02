27,409 Shares in Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) Bought by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 27,409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Coherus BioSciences by 1,461.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,404 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Coherus BioSciences by 136.1% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,891 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Coherus BioSciences by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,223 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in Coherus BioSciences in the 4th quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Coherus BioSciences by 75.6% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 13,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 5,639 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CHRS has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Citigroup started coverage on Coherus BioSciences in a research note on Monday, July 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Coherus BioSciences from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Coherus BioSciences in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Coherus BioSciences from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.13.

Coherus BioSciences Trading Down 6.8 %

NASDAQ CHRS opened at $4.49 on Wednesday. Coherus BioSciences, Inc. has a one year low of $3.60 and a one year high of $14.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.28.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $32.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.73 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Coherus BioSciences, Inc. will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Coherus BioSciences

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the biosimilar and immuno-oncology market primarily in the United States. The company provides UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte-colony stimulating factor; and CIMERLI, a biosimilar to Lucentis, a biosimilar product interchangeable with Lucentis for the treatment of neovascular age-related macular degeneration, macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, diabetic macular edema, diabetic retinopathy, and myopic choroidal neovascularization in the United States.

