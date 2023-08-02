27,130 Shares in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Bought by True Link Financial Advisors LLC

True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 27,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,324,000.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SCHO. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 68,631,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,310,794,000 after purchasing an additional 17,813,374 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,311,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,465,000 after purchasing an additional 38,933 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 71.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,310,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,232 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,424,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,969,000 after buying an additional 638,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 135.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,659,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,040,000 after buying an additional 954,175 shares during the last quarter.
Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
NYSEARCA SCHO traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $47.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,501,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,598,740. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.12 and a 200 day moving average of $48.39. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $47.71 and a 1-year high of $49.22.
About Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF
The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF
- How to Invest in EV Charging Stations
- 5 Best Office REITs to Buy Now
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Camping World Slashes its Dividend but Should You Cut the Stock?
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- SoFi Downgraded: Here’s How To Still Make Money
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.