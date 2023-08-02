2,440 Shares in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Acquired by Regimen Wealth LLC

Regimen Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 2,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $528,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 2.0 %

VBK traded down $4.88 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $233.22. 165,689 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 207,847. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $227.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $220.27. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $188.23 and a 1-year high of $240.76. The stock has a market cap of $14.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

