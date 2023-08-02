1irstGold Price Up 3.8% Over Last 7 Days (1GOLD)

1irstGold (1GOLD) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 2nd. During the last week, 1irstGold has traded up 3.8% against the US dollar. One 1irstGold token can now be bought for approximately $63.59 or 0.00215486 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. 1irstGold has a total market cap of $5.14 million and $2,668.68 worth of 1irstGold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

1irstGold Profile

1irstGold was first traded on March 1st, 2019. 1irstGold’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,886 tokens. 1irstGold’s official Twitter account is @1irstgold and its Facebook page is accessible here. 1irstGold’s official message board is medium.com/@1irstgold/1irstgold-becomes-the-first-means-to-store-physical-gold-in-digital-form-18d12f7bedde. The official website for 1irstGold is 1irstgold.com.

1irstGold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Each GOLD token represents the value of one gram of fine gold. The owner of this GOLD Token can always convert his token into almost any conceivable cryptocurrency, as well as FIAT currencies like the Euro or the US Dollar.The official 1irstGold ticker is “GOLD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstGold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1irstGold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 1irstGold using one of the exchanges listed above.

