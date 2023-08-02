19,666 Shares in Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) Bought by Nordwand Advisors LLC

Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 19,666 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 38,800 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 12,535 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,318,456 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $15,928,000 after acquiring an additional 305,640 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,756,136 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,805,000 after acquiring an additional 65,410 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 71,162 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the period. 40.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oaktree Specialty Lending stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.50. 299,673 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 503,542. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.59 and a fifty-two week high of $21.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 227.90 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Oaktree Specialty Lending ( NASDAQ:OCSL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The credit services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.62. The company had revenue of $96.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.89 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 11.29%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,445.80%.

OCSL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.20.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company. The fund specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

