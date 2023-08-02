16,834 Shares in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Bought by Summit Global Investments

Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 16,834 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,484,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Jabil in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jabil by 391.8% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 418 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Amundi lifted its position in shares of Jabil by 419.8% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jabil during the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Jabil by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. 91.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Jabil alerts:

Jabil Price Performance

Shares of JBL stock opened at $108.96 on Wednesday. Jabil Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.26 and a fifty-two week high of $115.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.41.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The technology company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.12. Jabil had a return on equity of 39.61% and a net margin of 2.77%. The business had revenue of $8.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Jabil Inc. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Anousheh Ansari sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $325,830.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,127,180. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JBL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Jabil from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Jabil in a report on Friday, June 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Jabil from $90.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Jabil from $91.00 to $108.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.88.

Jabil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.