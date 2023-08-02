1,600 Shares in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Purchased by Ifrah Financial Services Inc.

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,600 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 176.8% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 562 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 633 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 69.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Loop Capital reduced their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $150.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $146.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $144.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DICK’S Sporting Goods has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.43.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Performance

DKS stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $140.04. 108,207 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,337,607. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.43. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.65 and a twelve month high of $152.61.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 45.52% and a net margin of 8.69%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.85 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 1,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.66, for a total value of $236,831.78. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,516,730.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 1,733 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.66, for a total transaction of $236,831.78. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,516,730.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark J. Barrenechea sold 9,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.54, for a total transaction of $1,122,360.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,816 shares in the company, valued at $347,888.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,139 shares of company stock valued at $3,583,419 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

(Free Report)

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.