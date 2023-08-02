15,261 Shares in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUEM) Bought by Carson Advisory Inc.

Carson Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUEM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000. Carson Advisory Inc. owned 0.18% of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CX Institutional lifted its position in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 17,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC lifted its position in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 103,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,773,000 after buying an additional 7,446 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $986,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 602,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,190,000 after buying an additional 122,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colorado Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 287.5% during the 1st quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. now owns 70,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,901,000 after buying an additional 52,487 shares in the last quarter.

Get Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

NUEM traded down $0.31 on Wednesday, reaching $28.54. The company had a trading volume of 17,713 shares. Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.87 and a fifty-two week high of $31.87. The stock has a market cap of $242.59 million, a P/E ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.59 and its 200 day moving average is $27.09.

Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NUEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG Emerging Markets index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap emerging-market stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The index is optimized for market-like risk and return characteristics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.