14,908 Shares in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP) Purchased by Levy Wealth Management Group LLC

Levy Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 14,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BSCP. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $83,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSCP traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.16. The company had a trading volume of 627,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 833,465. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $19.74 and a 1-year high of $20.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.22.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 25th were given a $0.062 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 24th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

