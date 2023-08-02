14,695 Shares in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Purchased by Summit Global Investments

Summit Global Investments bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 14,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,171,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 16,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.3% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 259,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,700,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 24.5% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 53,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,285,000 after acquiring an additional 10,506 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the first quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the first quarter worth about $401,000. 78.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ADM opened at $84.03 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.59. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52 week low of $69.92 and a 52 week high of $98.28. The company has a market cap of $45.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.82.

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $25.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.82 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 4.14%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.15 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.03%.

Several brokerages have commented on ADM. Roth Mkm began coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Argus increased their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $98.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.27.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, insider Fruit Molly L. Strader sold 1,455 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.80, for a total transaction of $126,294.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,221.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

