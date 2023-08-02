145 Shares in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) Acquired by Andesa Financial Management Inc.

Andesa Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 145 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Atlassian during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Atlassian by 151.5% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Atlassian in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sonnipe Ltd acquired a new stake in Atlassian in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Atlassian in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.17% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Price Performance

Atlassian stock traded down $10.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $170.85. 425,108 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,123,454. Atlassian Co. has a 52-week low of $113.86 and a 52-week high of $300.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $173.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $43.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.75 and a beta of 0.76.

Insider Buying and Selling at Atlassian

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.15). Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 79.71% and a negative net margin of 15.89%. The firm had revenue of $915.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.71 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Atlassian news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.28, for a total transaction of $1,493,928.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 354,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,238,924.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Gene Liu sold 337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $65,715.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,611,940. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.28, for a total value of $1,493,928.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 354,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,238,924.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 345,494 shares of company stock valued at $56,844,267 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 43.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TEAM. Barclays raised their target price on Atlassian from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Atlassian in a report on Monday, April 17th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Atlassian in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on Atlassian from $215.00 to $205.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, OTR Global lowered Atlassian to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.56.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.

