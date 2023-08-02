14,000 Shares in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Acquired by Andar Capital Management HK Ltd

Andar Capital Management HK Ltd bought a new position in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $940,000. BlackLine accounts for about 1.8% of Andar Capital Management HK Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 275.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 715,319 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,640,000 after buying an additional 524,773 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackLine by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,296,306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,203,000 after purchasing an additional 374,813 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackLine during the first quarter worth $14,271,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in BlackLine in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,672,000. Finally, Toronado Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackLine by 49.7% during the first quarter. Toronado Partners LLC now owns 408,683 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,924,000 after purchasing an additional 135,685 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.08% of the company’s stock.

BlackLine Stock Down 4.8 %

Shares of BL stock traded down $2.81 on Wednesday, reaching $55.73. 247,894 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 574,127. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.08, a PEG ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.11 and a 200-day moving average of $60.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.85, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 3.42. BlackLine, Inc. has a one year low of $48.73 and a one year high of $77.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BlackLine ( NASDAQ:BL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $138.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.91 million. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 5.79% and a negative return on equity of 10.19%. Analysts anticipate that BlackLine, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BL shares. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of BlackLine from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of BlackLine in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on BlackLine from $82.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on BlackLine from $71.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BlackLine presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 1,397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.28, for a total transaction of $74,432.16. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 56,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,986,610.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 1,397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.28, for a total value of $74,432.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 56,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,986,610.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.28, for a total transaction of $29,730.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 96,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,120,740.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

About BlackLine

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

Featured Articles

