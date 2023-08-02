1,148 Shares in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Bought by Merriman Wealth Management LLC

Merriman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,148 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 248.6% during the 1st quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 59.3% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 137 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Stephens Consulting LLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 162 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. 62.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.93.

Meta Platforms Stock Down 2.1 %

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of META traded down $6.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $315.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,992,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,929,986. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.09 and a 12-month high of $326.20. The stock has a market cap of $809.64 billion, a PE ratio of 37.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $286.48 and its 200 day moving average is $228.31.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.19, for a total value of $213,127.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,325,052.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Javier Olivan sold 4,274 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.34, for a total transaction of $1,022,939.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 74,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,946,431.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.19, for a total value of $213,127.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,325,052.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,330 shares of company stock worth $9,788,758 in the last quarter. 14.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms Company Profile



Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Stories

