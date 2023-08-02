11,092 Shares in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK) Acquired by Forbes Financial Planning Inc.

Forbes Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 11,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,210,000. iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of Forbes Financial Planning Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Forbes Financial Planning Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC now owns 28,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,696,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. WealthSpring Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. WealthSpring Partners LLC now owns 44,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,771,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000.

iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of IYK stock traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $203.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,488. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.83 and a beta of 0.74. iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF has a one year low of $178.51 and a one year high of $210.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $199.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $199.10.

About iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

