Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) Sets New 12-Month High at $55.64

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $55.64 and last traded at $55.45, with a volume of 1585794 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Monday, July 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. 51job restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. VNET Group restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zillow Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Zillow Group Trading Up 2.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 12.70 and a quick ratio of 12.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.72. The stock has a market cap of $12.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.41 and a beta of 1.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zillow Group

Zillow Group ( NASDAQ:Z Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 5.80% and a negative return on equity of 2.19%. The business had revenue of $469.00 million for the quarter.

In other news, insider Dan Spaulding sold 6,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total value of $281,492.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,083,266.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Dan Spaulding sold 6,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total value of $281,492.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,083,266.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Susan Daimler sold 10,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total transaction of $491,928.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 61,515 shares in the company, valued at $2,798,317.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,776 shares of company stock valued at $2,452,694. Company insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of Z. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Zillow Group by 8.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,675,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,166,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837,593 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 25.7% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,221,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,678,000 after buying an additional 1,271,544 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 2.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,687,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,353,000 after buying an additional 66,732 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,480,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,913,000 after purchasing an additional 93,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsal Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 69.9% in the fourth quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LLC now owns 1,750,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,368,000 after purchasing an additional 720,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.49% of the company’s stock.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through Internet, Media & Technology (IMT); Mortgages; and Homes segments. Its IMT segment offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, as well as other services, which includes new construction marketplace, advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as display and dotloop and floor plans.

