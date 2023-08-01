YanGuFang International Group (NASDAQ:YGF) versus The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) Critical Review

YanGuFang International Group (NASDAQ:YGF – Get Free Report) and The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares YanGuFang International Group and The Hain Celestial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets YanGuFang International Group N/A N/A N/A The Hain Celestial Group -5.25% 4.00% 1.77%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares YanGuFang International Group and The Hain Celestial Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio YanGuFang International Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A The Hain Celestial Group $1.89 billion 0.60 $77.87 million ($1.06) -11.95

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The Hain Celestial Group has higher revenue and earnings than YanGuFang International Group.

93.6% of The Hain Celestial Group shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of The Hain Celestial Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for YanGuFang International Group and The Hain Celestial Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score YanGuFang International Group 0 0 0 0 N/A The Hain Celestial Group 0 6 2 0 2.25

The Hain Celestial Group has a consensus target price of $21.92, indicating a potential upside of 72.98%. Given The Hain Celestial Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe The Hain Celestial Group is more favorable than YanGuFang International Group.

Summary

The Hain Celestial Group beats YanGuFang International Group on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About YanGuFang International Group

YanGuFang International Group Co., Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of whole grain foods in the People's Republic of China. It offers oat germ groats, oatmeal, oat flour, oat bran, and gourmet rice; and grains, including black beans, red beans, corns, and other grains. The company also provides oat nutrient and health products comprising oat peptide series products, dietary fiber powder, oat ß-glucan probiotics, oat biscuits, flaxseed oil, and perilla seed oil series products, as well as oat daily necessity products, such as oat toothpaste, oat face mask, oat face cleanser, oat hand soap, and hand cream products. In addition, it offers technology consulting and service. The company sells its products through its own sales team and distribution network, as well as offline and online channels. YanGuFang International Group Co., Ltd. was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

About The Hain Celestial Group

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments. It also provides cooking and culinary oils; cereal bars; canned, chilled fresh, aseptic, and instant soups; yogurts, chilis, chocolate, and nut butters; and juices. In addition, the company offers hot-eating desserts, cookies, refrigerated and frozen plant-based meat-alternative products, jams, fruit spreads, jellies, honey, natural sweeteners, and marmalade products, as well as other food products. Further, it provides snack products comprising potato, root vegetable and other exotic vegetable chips, straws, tortilla chips, whole grain chips, pita chips, and puffs; and personal care products that include hand, skin, hair, and oral care products, as well as deodorants, baby food, body washes, sunscreens, and lotions under the Alba Botanica, Avalon Organics, Earth's Best, JASON, Live Clean, and Queen Helene brands name. Additionally, the company offers herbal, green, black, wellness, rooibos, and chai tea under the Celestial Seasonings brand. It sells pantry products under the Spectrum, Spectrum Essentials, MaraNatha, Imagine broths, Hain Pure Foods, Health Valley, and Hollywood brands. It sells its products through specialty and natural food distributors, supermarkets, natural food stores, mass-market and e-commerce retailers, food service channels and clubs, and drug and convenience stores in approximately 80 countries worldwide. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Lake Success, New York.

