XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Lifted to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of XPeng (NYSE:XPEV – Free Report) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BOCOM International lowered shares of XPeng from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on XPeng in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $18.10 target price on the stock. Barclays lowered XPeng from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Macquarie upgraded shares of XPeng from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on XPeng from $9.80 to $11.70 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.24.

XPeng Stock Down 3.3 %

XPEV traded down $0.68 during trading on Monday, hitting $20.24. The company had a trading volume of 20,856,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,051,197. The company has a market cap of $17.45 billion, a PE ratio of -12.19 and a beta of 3.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.29 and a 200-day moving average of $10.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.49. XPeng has a 1-year low of $6.18 and a 1-year high of $25.91.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

XPeng ( NYSE:XPEV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.06). XPeng had a negative net margin of 41.74% and a negative return on equity of 25.80%. The firm had revenue of $587.31 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that XPeng will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XPEV. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of XPeng by 612.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,207,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,700,000 after purchasing an additional 5,335,450 shares in the last quarter. GGV Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of XPeng in the 4th quarter worth $39,203,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in XPeng in the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,058,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in XPeng by 124.9% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,096,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,779,000 after acquiring an additional 1,719,800 shares during the period. Finally, CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong bought a new stake in XPeng during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,916,000. 11.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About XPeng

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3, G3i, and G9 names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 and P7i names; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, technical support, auto financing, insurance technology support, ride-hailing, automotive loan referral, and other services, as well as vehicle leasing and insurance agency services.

