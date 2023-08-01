Xiao-I (NASDAQ:AIXI) Shares Gap Up to $9.19

Xiao-I Co. (NASDAQ:AIXI – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.19, but opened at $9.44. Xiao-I shares last traded at $9.30, with a volume of 1,382,080 shares trading hands.

Xiao-I Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.61.

About Xiao-I

(Get Free Report)

Xiao-I Corporation, through its subsidiary, Shanghai Xiao-i Robot Technology Co, Ltd., provides smart city, software, and architectural design artificial intelligence services in the People's Republic of China. It offers software products, such as intelligent interactive platform, intelligent voice platform, knowledge fusion platform, computer vision series platform, and other intelligent products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Xiao-I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xiao-I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.