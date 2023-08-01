Xiao-I (NASDAQ:AIXI) Shares Gap Up to $9.19

Xiao-I Co. (NASDAQ:AIXI – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.19, but opened at $9.44. Xiao-I shares last traded at $9.30, with a volume of 1,382,080 shares trading hands.
Xiao-I Stock Performance
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.61.
About Xiao-I
Xiao-I Corporation, through its subsidiary, Shanghai Xiao-i Robot Technology Co, Ltd., provides smart city, software, and architectural design artificial intelligence services in the People's Republic of China. It offers software products, such as intelligent interactive platform, intelligent voice platform, knowledge fusion platform, computer vision series platform, and other intelligent products.
