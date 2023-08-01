Xencor (XNCR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Xencor to post earnings of ($0.91) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.27). Xencor had a negative net margin of 142.32% and a negative return on equity of 19.41%. The company had revenue of $18.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 77.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Xencor to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Xencor Stock Performance

NASDAQ:XNCR traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.87. The company had a trading volume of 109,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,701. Xencor has a fifty-two week low of $23.25 and a fifty-two week high of $38.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.38 and a beta of 0.73.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Xencor from $45.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Xencor in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Xencor in a report on Friday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded Xencor from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Xencor in a report on Monday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

In other news, CEO Bassil I. Dahiyat sold 33,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total value of $877,286.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 292,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,653,137.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Xencor

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XNCR. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Xencor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $341,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Xencor by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,738 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Xencor by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,412 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Xencor in the 4th quarter valued at $265,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in Xencor in the 2nd quarter valued at $239,000.

Xencor Company Profile

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company provides Sotrovimab that targets the SARS-CoV-2 virus; Ultomiris for the treatment of patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and Monjuvi for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

