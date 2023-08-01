Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Holdings Trimmed by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank cut its holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 884,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,158 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $59,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the first quarter valued at $302,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Xcel Energy by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,318,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,163,000 after purchasing an additional 104,140 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Xcel Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $1,385,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Xcel Energy by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 33,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,424,000 after purchasing an additional 3,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Xcel Energy by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. 77.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of XEL stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $62.85. 3,826,783 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,134,850. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.41. Xcel Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.89 and a fifty-two week high of $77.66.

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.05). Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.03%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on XEL shares. Wolfe Research cut Xcel Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Bank of America dropped their price target on Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Xcel Energy from $72.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Xcel Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Xcel Energy in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xcel Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.18.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

