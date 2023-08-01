WW International (NASDAQ:WW) and Aristocrat Group (OTCMKTS:ASCC) Head to Head Analysis

Aristocrat Group (OTCMKTS:ASCC – Get Free Report) and WW International (NASDAQ:WW – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Aristocrat Group and WW International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aristocrat Group 0 0 0 0 N/A WW International 1 1 3 0 2.40

WW International has a consensus price target of $8.92, suggesting a potential downside of 23.46%. Given WW International’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe WW International is more favorable than Aristocrat Group.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aristocrat Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A WW International $1.04 billion 0.88 -$251.40 million ($5.14) -2.27

This table compares Aristocrat Group and WW International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Aristocrat Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than WW International.

Risk and Volatility

Aristocrat Group has a beta of 1.79, meaning that its share price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WW International has a beta of 1.68, meaning that its share price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

74.6% of WW International shares are held by institutional investors. 8.1% of WW International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Aristocrat Group and WW International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aristocrat Group N/A N/A N/A WW International -36.74% -8.27% 4.80%

Summary

WW International beats Aristocrat Group on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aristocrat Group

Aristocrat Group Corp. through its subsidiary, Top Shelf Distributing, LLC, focuses on developing distilled spirits line of business. The company markets and sells RWB Ultra Premium Handcrafted Vodka to retailers in North America. Aristocrat Group Corp. was founded in 2011 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About WW International

WW International, Inc. provides weight management products and services worldwide. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program through its app and web-based platform, including personal coaching and digital products; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight loss and weight management journeys. In addition, it offers various consumer products, including bars, snacks, cookbooks, kitchen tools, and other products. Further, the company licenses its trademarks and other intellectual property in food, beverages, and other relevant consumer products and services, as well as provides publishing services. It offers products through e-commerce platforms and through partners. The company was formerly known as Weight Watchers International, Inc. and changed its name to WW International, Inc. in September 2019. WW International, Inc. was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

