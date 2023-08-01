Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.40 EPS

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.40, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $800.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.49 million. Woodward had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 9.39%. Woodward’s revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Woodward updated its FY23 guidance to $4.05-$4.25 EPS.

Woodward Trading Up 6.3 %

NASDAQ:WWD traded up $7.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $128.01. 263,978 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 323,445. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Woodward has a fifty-two week low of $79.26 and a fifty-two week high of $133.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.89, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.46.

Woodward Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Woodward’s payout ratio is currently 33.98%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Woodward

In other news, Director Ronald M. Sega sold 2,000 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.90, for a total value of $223,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,531,799.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Woodward news, Director Ronald M. Sega sold 2,000 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.90, for a total transaction of $223,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,531,799.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Rajeev Bhalla acquired 461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $108.23 per share, for a total transaction of $49,894.03. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,380 shares in the company, valued at $149,357.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,440 shares of company stock worth $602,974. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WWD. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Woodward in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in Woodward by 66.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 821 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Woodward by 46.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Woodward during the second quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Woodward in the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,000. 81.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WWD. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Woodward from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Woodward from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Woodward from $107.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Woodward from $110.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Woodward presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.00.

Woodward Company Profile

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

