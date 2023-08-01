Winpak (TSE:WPK) PT Lowered to C$49.00 at CIBC

Winpak (TSE:WPK – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by CIBC from C$52.00 to C$49.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 22.50% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Pi Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Winpak from C$54.00 to C$51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday.

Winpak Trading Down 1.4 %

TSE:WPK traded down C$0.56 on Tuesday, reaching C$40.00. The stock had a trading volume of 17,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,377. The company has a market cap of C$2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 9.09 and a quick ratio of 4.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$42.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$42.37. Winpak has a 12-month low of C$38.63 and a 12-month high of C$48.13.

Winpak Company Profile

Winpak Ltd. manufactures and distributes packaging materials and related packaging machines in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Flexible Packaging, Rigid Packaging and Flexible Lidding, and Packaging Machinery. The Flexible Packaging segment provides modified atmosphere packaging products for fresh and processed meats, poultry, cheese, medical device packaging, and high-performance pouch applications; high-barrier films for converting applications; specialty films, including barrier and non-barrier films converting applications, such as printing, laminating and bag making, and shrink bags; and biaxially oriented nylon films for food packaging and industrial applications.

