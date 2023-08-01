Wildcat Petroleum (LON:WCAT) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.20

Wildcat Petroleum Plc (LON:WCAT – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.20 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.30 ($0.00), with a volume of 554206 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.30 ($0.00).

Wildcat Petroleum Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £7.29 million, a PE ratio of -0.91 and a beta of -1.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.40 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 0.82.

About Wildcat Petroleum

(Get Free Report)

Wildcat Petroleum Plc invests in the upstream sector of the petroleum industry. It focuses on the exploration, appraisal, development, and production of oil and gas. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wildcat Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wildcat Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.