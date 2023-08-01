WidePoint (NYSE:WYY) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSE:WYY – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
WidePoint Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of NYSE WYY traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.95. 6,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,658. WidePoint has a 1 year low of $1.70 and a 1 year high of $3.06.
WidePoint Company Profile
