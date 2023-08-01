WidePoint (NYSE:WYY) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSE:WYY – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

WidePoint Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE WYY traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.95. 6,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,658. WidePoint has a 1 year low of $1.70 and a 1 year high of $3.06.

WidePoint Company Profile

WidePoint Corporation provides technology management as a service (TMaaS) to the government and business enterprises in North America and Europe. The company offers TMaaS solutions through a secure federal government certified proprietary portal and secure enterprise portal that provides ability to manage, analyze, and protect communications assets, as well as deploy identity management solutions that provide secured virtual and physical access to restricted environments.

