Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.90-$0.94 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.99. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Whitestone REIT from $9.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Whitestone REIT in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Whitestone REIT from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday.
Whitestone REIT Stock Performance
NYSE:WSR traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 258,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,628. Whitestone REIT has a fifty-two week low of $8.15 and a fifty-two week high of $11.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.57 and its 200-day moving average is $9.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market cap of $504.88 million, a P/E ratio of 15.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.20.
Whitestone REIT Increases Dividend
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Amy Shih-Hua Feng acquired 3,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.47 per share, for a total transaction of $33,033.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,077.74. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Whitestone REIT Company Profile
Whitestone REIT (NYSE: WSR) is a community-centered real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns, operates, and develops open-air, retail centers located in some of the fastest growing markets in the country: Phoenix, Austin, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston and San Antonio. Our centers are convenience focused: merchandised with a mix of service-oriented tenants providing food (restaurants and grocers), self-care (health and fitness), services (financial and logistics), education and entertainment to the surrounding communities.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Whitestone REIT
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- JetBlue Airlines May Have Entered A Buy Zone, Check This First
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- Investors Are Staying Bullish On Marriot International
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- Do Caterpillar’s Results Hint at a Looming Infrastructure Bubble?
Receive News & Ratings for Whitestone REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitestone REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.