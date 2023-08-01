Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.90-$0.94 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.99. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Whitestone REIT from $9.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Whitestone REIT in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Whitestone REIT from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday.

Get Whitestone REIT alerts:

Whitestone REIT Stock Performance

NYSE:WSR traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 258,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,628. Whitestone REIT has a fifty-two week low of $8.15 and a fifty-two week high of $11.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.57 and its 200-day moving average is $9.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market cap of $504.88 million, a P/E ratio of 15.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.20.

Whitestone REIT Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 4th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd. This is an increase from Whitestone REIT’s previous dividend of $0.04. Whitestone REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 73.85%.

In related news, Director Amy Shih-Hua Feng acquired 3,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.47 per share, for a total transaction of $33,033.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,077.74. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Whitestone REIT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Whitestone REIT (NYSE: WSR) is a community-centered real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns, operates, and develops open-air, retail centers located in some of the fastest growing markets in the country: Phoenix, Austin, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston and San Antonio. Our centers are convenience focused: merchandised with a mix of service-oriented tenants providing food (restaurants and grocers), self-care (health and fitness), services (financial and logistics), education and entertainment to the surrounding communities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Whitestone REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitestone REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.