WEX (NYSE:WEX) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on WEX from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America boosted their target price on WEX from $219.00 to $226.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on WEX from $236.00 to $252.00 in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on WEX in a research note on Friday, July 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on WEX from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, WEX has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.75.

WEX Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of WEX stock traded up $0.90 on Monday, hitting $189.30. The company had a trading volume of 406,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,172. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $181.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.82. WEX has a twelve month low of $125.00 and a twelve month high of $204.05. The firm has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Insider Buying and Selling at WEX

WEX ( NYSE:WEX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $621.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.63 million. WEX had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 31.60%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that WEX will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 1,100 shares of WEX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.79, for a total value of $184,569.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,330,742.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other WEX news, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.79, for a total transaction of $184,569.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 7,931 shares in the company, valued at $1,330,742.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Melissa D. Smith sold 41,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $8,015,865.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 81,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,989,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,896 shares of company stock valued at $8,494,961 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of WEX

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WEX by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 2,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of WEX by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 411 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of WEX by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 213 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in WEX by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in WEX by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 8,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

WEX Company Profile

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services. It also provides account and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

