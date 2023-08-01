Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Westwood Holdings Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th.

Get Westwood Holdings Group alerts:

Westwood Holdings Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WHG traded up $0.07 on Monday, reaching $11.77. The company had a trading volume of 786 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,779. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.20. Westwood Holdings Group has a twelve month low of $9.45 and a twelve month high of $15.56.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Westwood Holdings Group

About Westwood Holdings Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lifted its position in Westwood Holdings Group by 60.6% during the 2nd quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 25,508 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 9,629 shares in the last quarter. EA Series Trust bought a new position in shares of Westwood Holdings Group in the second quarter worth $218,000. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 82,245 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $922,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 3.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 58,013 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 1,882 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Westwood Holdings Group by 73.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,350 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the period. 55.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Westwood Holdings Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westwood Holdings Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.