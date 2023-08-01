Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the asset manager’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded Westwood Holdings Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th.
Westwood Holdings Group Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:WHG traded up $0.07 on Monday, reaching $11.77. The company had a trading volume of 786 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,779. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.20. Westwood Holdings Group has a twelve month low of $9.45 and a twelve month high of $15.56.
About Westwood Holdings Group
Westwood Holdings Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.
